CBSE Results, UPSC And Toll Tax: Internet Goes Wild Over Trump's 'I Did It' Posts

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have sparked a flurry of statements from both sides, with US President Donald Trump also weighing in. However, the internet's attention has shifted from the diplomatic crisis to creating humorous memes about Donald Trump.

Donald Trump memes have taken over social media, with posts showcasing his antics. His distinctive style of social media posts and bold declarations are turned into memes, making him a central figure in internet humour. From edited videos to fake tweets, Trump memes poke fun at his views and tweeting style, providing comic relief and a way for people to express themselves and share humour.

One of the doctored video shows Trump saying India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire because the UPSC CSE preliminary exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025.

What Happens When AI Puts Donald Trump in a Football Game? pic.twitter.com/wC4DAnnRGI — AI Hustle (@AIHustletools) April 29, 2025

Why Trump's Memes Are Taking Over

The meme frenzy began after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on May 10 that the US "mediated" a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. India, however, ignored the statement and said it was Pakistan that was forced to reach out after being pounded by missiles from its Army. Nevertheless, the internet picked up on the frenzy and started attributing all the big developments to Trump through AI-generated images and videos with sarcastic comments. Overall, Trump memes have become one of the light-hearted ways to address the complexities of international politics.