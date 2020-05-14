Caught On Camera: Tiger Chases Dhole In Karnataka

A tiger was filmed chasing a wild dog or dhole in Kabini.

A video of a wild dog or a dhole raising an alarm while being chased by a tiger has fascinated viewers on social media. The endangered wild dog - itself a predator - was filmed running furiously to escape the tiger in Kabini, Karnataka.

A video of the chase was originally shared by FiveZero Safaris and went viral on social media after it was tweeted by a wildlife photographer, who called the dhole's sound of alarm "peculiar". "Never ever heard or seen the alarm call of dhole in forests as they themselves are predators," he wrote while sharing the video on Twitter. "This tiger made him run for his life. What a peculiar sound."

Take a look at the video below:

Tiger Chasing a Dhole aka Wild dog at Kabini. Never ever heard or seen d alarm call of Dhole in forests as they themselves r predators.But this Tiger made him to run for his life. What a peculiar sound. Amazing.

Video credit in video@SudhaRamenIFS@ParveenKaswan@susantananda3pic.twitter.com/3U5LT0SVwV — Mano Wildlife Photographer (@Mano_Wildlife) May 14, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging platform this morning, the video has collected over 13,000 views and more than 600 'likes', along with several curious comments.

According to Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, many explanations for the wild dog's strange behaviour had poured in since the video emerged on social media. Some of his associates from the Kabini area said the that the dhole was trying to dissuade the tiger from going further as it had pups nearby.

Take a look at some of the other reactions to the video:

It looks very panicked actually. The alarm call is very very strange n rare . Also the tiger seems to be in no mood to let it go — Mano Wildlife Photographer (@Mano_Wildlife) May 14, 2020

Nice video - always thought Dhole was a pack animal so surprised to see a solitary one! — नारायण/Narayan (@Narayan89850396) May 14, 2020

Dholes typically use an eerie whistle to communicate with each other, according to the San Diego Zoo. These wild dogs are great communicators who also use a variety of other noises, including clucks and high-pitched screams that are not found anywhere else in the canid families.