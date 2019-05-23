Caught On Camera: Heroic Boy Rescues Little Girl From Water-Filled Pipe

A tragedy was averted in Russia when a heroic 12-year-boy stepped up to save a young girl. According to Ruptly, the little girl had fallen into a pipe filled with water in a park after the pipe's cover gave way. The incident took place in a park in Moscow. But even as passersby gathered around and tried to save the toddler by lowering a branch into the pipe, they were unsuccessful as the branch kept slipping.

That was when a 12-year-old boy stepped up and offered to go into the pipe himself. A video of the incident shows people lowering him into the water-filled pipe after tying belts around his feet.

Luckily, the unnamed boy was successful in pulling the toddler out - and his heroic courage has earned him a lot of praise online.

Let us know what you think of the rescue video using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019