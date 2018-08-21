Caught On Camera: Chinese Delivery Man Eats Customer's Meal, Fired

CCTV footage shows the food delivery man helping himself to a customer's meal.

A food delivery man in China was caught on camera helping himself to a customer's food - and his video has now gone viral on China's social media website Weibo. The incident took place in the city of Sihui in Guangdong province. Surveillance footage shows the delivery man, who has not been named, eating from a plastic container inside an elevator before covering it and putting it back in his bag. He is then seen retrieving another container - this one containing some soup - and drinking that as well.



According to the Shanghaiist, the man, an employee of a popular food delivery app in China called Meituan, was fired after the video went viral. CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Shanghaiist's Facebook page on Saturday, where it has been viewed over 2 lakh times.



Watch the video below:





The video has also collected hundreds of horrified comments. "This is why I don't order take-out," writes one person in the comments section. "I'd share half of it with him, what's wrong with people eating? No matter it's my food. Sharing is caring," says another.



This is not the first time that a delivery man has been caught tampering with a customer's food. Last year, one delivery man was laid off after he drank a customer's soup and replaced it with urine.

