Caught On Camera: Bus Driver Saves Student From Speeding Car

A New York bus driver is being praised for her presence of mind for grabbing a student and pulling him back as he tries to exit the bus, potentially saving him from a speeding car. The Norwich School District captured the scary moment on one of its buses' cameras, and the video has gone viral online. It shows the bus driver, Samantha Call, grabbing a student by his hoodie as he tries to exit the bus just as a speeding car whizzes bythe open doors.

Ms Call managed to avert an accident with her "good grab", and the student continued on his way out unfazed. The incident took place in April, though the video was shared online only on Thursday.

The district praised Ms Call for her "quick-thinking and fast-acting" that prevented an "almost-certain tragedy" while sharing the video on Facebook. The footage has gone viral with over 10,000 'shares' and hundreds of comments praising Ms Call.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.