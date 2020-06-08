Cat Interrupts House Of Lords Committee Meeting In Hilarious Video

Sally Jones' cat jumped onto her lap in the middle of a Zoom meeting

It is a truth universally acknowledged that cats will come and go as they please. Whether it is taking shelter from the rain under US President Donald Trump's armored limousine or interrupting a House of Lords committee meeting in the UK, these magnificent creatures make no apology for showing up where they are not invited - even if their owners do. A hilarious video that is being widely circulated online shows a cat briefly disrupting a House of Lords meeting by jumping into its owner lap and demanding cuddles. The video has left thousands amused since being posted on Twitter by Matt Korris, a clerk in the House of Lords - the second chamber of UK's parliament.

According to BBC, the incident occurred while the EU Services Sub Committee was hearing evidence over Zoom from trade expert Sally Jones.

Ms Jones was heard apologising for her cat Leo in a clip from the video call. "He's trying to get into my lap. It may be easier just to let him do that..." she was heard saying as Leo jumps into her lap. "I'm really, really sorry, your lordships," she says to laughter from other participants of the call.

How to handle an unexpected intruder like a pro, in the middle of giving evidence to a @UKHouseofLords select committee.https://t.co/hP97mQHTOTpic.twitter.com/s3mGiz50Ve — Matt Korris (@MattKorris) June 4, 2020

The video has been viewed over 92,000 times on the microblogging platform since being shared Thursday, collecting several amused comments.

This is not the only cute interruption that has gone viral on social media as millions across the world work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, an attention-seeking dog was filmed interrupting his owner's weather report in a video that had left thousands laughing.