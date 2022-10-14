'End Of An Era': Internet Gets Nostalgic After News Of Cartoon Network's Merger With Warner Bros

Cartoon Networks was founded on October 1, 1992.

Almost every 90s kid has grown up watching shows like 'The Powerpuff Girls', 'Scooby-Doo' and 'Dexter's Laboratory' on Cartoon Network. So naturally, after hearing the news that their beloved Cartoon Network will now merge with Warner Bros Animation, several internet users across the globe flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to the original channel which was founded on October 1, 1992.

While some thanked Cartoon Network for 30 years of wonderful storytelling and characters, others simply went down memory lane and recalled the iconic shows they watched on the channel.

"It's an end of an era. End of our childhood days. Don't know why but this makes me a little emotional. Thank you Cartoon Network for bringing smiles and joy back in the days," wrote one user.

"RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel ever. Thank you for all the childhood memories. 1992-2022," said another. "Cartoon Network is my whole world. My belief and everything that construct me," commented third.

Meanwhile, according to Collider, the news of the merger was announced on Tuesday via a company-wide memo from chairman Channing Dungey. Now, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will consolidate their animation teams as part of a "strategic realignment" for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This news came after it was revealed that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) laid off 82 scripted, unscripted and animation employees which constitute around 26% of the company's workforce. Moreover, it was even reported that Warner Bros is currently not planning to fill 43 other vacant positions.