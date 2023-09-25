Cameras Installed For Monitoring Bears Help Save Lost Hiker In Alaska

He was lost in the treacherous weather conditions.

A hiker, who was lost last week in the Katmai National Park because of adverse weather conditions in the southern region of Alaska, was successfully saved after being detected by cameras that were originally installed for monitoring bears. The hiker noticed the camera and stopped to seek help from anyone watching the footage. Rescuers rushed to the location after the National Park Service was alerted by livestream viewers. The story, shared by 'Goodnews Movement' on Instagram, has amassed over 1 million views and more than 1 lakh likes.

The caption reads, "A lost hiker was rescued in Katmai National Park this week thanks to web cameras set up to observe bears. Fortunately, six-people people were viewing the livestream and notified the National Park Service."

"The distressed hiker was spotted near the camera on Dumpling Mountain, signaling for help with a thumbs-down gesture and audibly requesting assistance. After the National Park Service was alerted by livestream viewers, a rescue crew went to escort him back to civilization. He was a little cold but otherwise unharmed. He became lost when adverse weather conditions swept in," as reported by National Park News.

Social media users express concern and joy over hiker's rescue

"So smart of the hiker to leave a message for help on the Bear Cam, and very caring and heartwarming for the viewers to take the action they did, leading to his safe rescue," wrote one Instagram user.



"This is one of the positive aspects of social media. Kudos to all! Glad he's okay!" posted another user.

"What a heartwarming story. So glad he's okay! Thank you to all," a third user said.

"Wow!! Technology is amazing and saved his life," commented a fifth.