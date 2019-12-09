Buy A Phone, Get A Kilo Of Onions Free At This Tamil Nadu Shop

A shop is offering a kilo of onions free with the purchase of a phone (Representative Image)

The rising cost of onions has led to some innovative marketing and publicity stunts. Case in point - a shop in Tamil Nadu that is offering a kilogram of onions free with the purchase of a smartphone. STR Mobiles, a mobile sales and service centre in Pattukottai, is offering one kg of onions free with every smartphone purchased at their store, reports The News Minute.

The price of the kitchen staple has been skyrocketing over the last few days, touching Rs 180 per kg during the weekend.

The owner of STR Mobiles, Saravanakumar, thought that the idea of giving out free onions with phone would boost the popularity of his shop. He claims that the unusual scheme, which was started last week, has attracted more customers to his shop.

"The offer has brought in more customers, indeed," he said to The Hindu. "Normally I sell only three to four mobile handsets a day. But after the announcement sales has increased to 10 handsets or more per day during the last two days," he added.

Customers have the option of choosing between small and big onions while availing the offer, the 35-year-old said.

Traders have blamed rising price of the vegetable on unseasonal rain. Memes and humorous comments over the rising cost of onions have taken over social media. Over the weekend a couple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore received a 'bouquet' of onions as a gift on their wedding. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the prices will return to normal levels in two weeks.