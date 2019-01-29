Video: Buses Flipped, Planes Damaged As Tornado Hits Turkey's Antalya Airport

The powerful tornado struck Antalya on Saturday.

A video going viral on social media shows a powerful tornado ripping through an airport in Turkey's Antalya, flipping buses, toppling airstairs and damaging airplanes. According to Daily Sabah, the tornado, which struck on Saturday, was the fifth one in four days.

Authorities said 12 people, who had been waiting to board a plane, had been injured in the tornado. Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu told national media that none of the injured were in critical condition.

An Airbus A321-231 belonging to Onur Air, and a Boeing 737-MAX8 belonging to Corendon Airline were both damaged in the powerful tornado, according to AirLive, along with a police helicopter. The strong winds also overthrew two buses, one minibus and two airstairs.

Watch the video below:

A tornado hit Antalya's airport on Saturday, damaging several aircraft and properties. pic.twitter.com/hCt5sAvY1j — Aviationdaily (@Aviationdailyy) January 27, 2019

Another video showed the aftermath of the storm

"The airport is currently open to air traffic. We are trying to remedy the damages quickly," Governor Karaloglu told Turkish broadcaster NTV, while warning citizens to remain inside.

According to Daily Sabah, the powerful storm started Wednesday night, hitting Antalya's Kumluca, Kemer and Finike districts and damaging buildings, vehicles and agricultural areas.