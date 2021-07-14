'Tired Of Upper Management': Staff At This Burger King Resigned All At Once

Staff at a Burger King outlet resigned via the giant store sign.

A Burger King outlet in Lincoln, Nebraska, is going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The outlet became a topic of discussion among locals and internet users after the staff of the fast-food eatery said that they were “all” quitting. And the staff made sure that the news of them stepping down from their positions spread far and wide by announcing it on the giant store sign. A large signage outside the store read, “We all quit”, followed by, “Sorry for the inconvenience”. The image of the same soon went viral on social media with users sharing their two cents on what could have prompted such a move from the employees.

One of the photos of the store sign was shared on Facebook by Rachael Flores, who was one of the employees at the Burger King outlet. Sharing the image, she attributed the move to lack of effective measures by the "upper management". Along with the image, Ms Flores wrote, "One of the original photos. We quit cause upper management was a joke and had no care for me or my employees. I put in my 2 weeks and so did MANY other people. "

Ms Flores spoke to news outlet TODAY on the issue and said that as many as six employees had quit the outlet following months of "short staffing, managerial turnover and hectic work conditions". Ms Flores, who formerly worked as the general manager at the outlet was quoted as saying, "We had just got really tired of upper management and them not coming to help and not caring about the employees."

From an argumentative boss to poor working conditions, the problems were many, she said. Sharing details, Ms Flores explained, "It was pretty hectic. They were already short-staffed and the general manager was pretty loud and crazy, very argumentative."

She further added, "In the beginning of the summer when it was extremely hot, it would be extremely hot in the kitchen because the AC wasn't working and temperatures were reaching the mid-90s most days."

She said that issue took the management three or four weeks to fix, causing many employees including Ms Flores to become "dehydrated".

Ms Flores, who put up the sign that went viral, was fired from her position following this move, just days before she was supposed to leave her position. She explained that the sign was, in part, an apology to customers from staff who had worked at the outlet for years and were familiar with them. "We also wanted to give a genuine apology to the customers because quite a few people have worked there for years...Part of it was a genuine apology for customers and the ‘We all quit' was to upper management."

Ms Flores' post on Facebook witnessed a range of reactions from users. A comment by a follower named Amanda Coleman read, "All the way here in Virginia we see it. Never let any employer abuse their power of authority for profit. Good for you and the others for taking action."

Another user, who goes by the name Peter Mason, said, "Congratulations to you and your comrades! From Florida." "All the way from Charlotte, NC we salute you," read another comment.

Some even proposed other locations for the employees to work at. A comment by Brian Christensen said, "Texas supports you and invites you to What-A-Burger." Another user said, "Good for you! they will only do what we allow them to get away with."

