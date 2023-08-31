Bureaucrat's Post About Tamil Nadu's 89-Year-Old Panchayat President Inspires Internet

Veerammal Amma is the oldest-serving Panchayat President in Tamil Nadu.

Many heartwarming stories of elderly people doing exceptional and inspiring acts only go on to prove that age is just a number. One such story of 89-year-old Veerammal Amma, who serves as President of Arittapatti Panchayat, has gone viral, leaving people in awe of her resilience and determination. Notably, Veerammal Amma is the oldest-serving Panchayat President in Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shared her remarkable story and wrote, ''Veerammal Amma, popularly known as "Arittapatti Paati' the 89 years old Panchayat President of Arittapatti Panchayat is truly an inspiring woman. Fit as a fiddle she is the oldest Panchayat President in TN.''

''Her infectious smile & unbridled enthusiasm are so heartwarming. When I asked her the secret of her fitness and positive attitude, she tells me it's all about eating simple home-cooked traditional meals like millets and working all day in her agricultural field,'' Ms Sahu wrote further, along with a picture and a video of their interaction in Tamil.

Arittapatti, under Veerammal Amma's leadership, also holds the distinction of being Madurai's first Biodiversity Heritage Site.

Since being shared, her story has left people inspired and many lauded her energy and determination, while others saluted her commitment to her community's development.

