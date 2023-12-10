Bureaucrat Shares Video Of Twin Sisters Not Recognising Father After He Shaves Beard

"Hi. What are you doing?" Mr Normoyle asks.

An old video shared by Indian Police Service Officer Pranav Mahajan shows two identical twins in Ohio experiencing stranger danger when their father shaved both his head and beard. The now-viral video shows sisters Lydia and Hadley sitting on a couch staring at their father, Jonathan Normoyle.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Jonathan Normoyle in 2021. In the 37-second video, one of the twins can be seen staring at her dad in utter confusion, trying to figure out. Moments later, the other twin also starts staring at Mr Normoyle puzzled.

"Hi. What are you doing?" Mr Normoyle asks.

One of the twins. Lydia burst into tears and Hadley who is also crying stretches out her arm to protect her sister from being picked up by the stranger.

“They have such a sweet bond,” Allyson told TODAY Parents. “They're always giggling with each other. And I've noticed that when one is upset, the other looks concerned like they want to help.”

Mr Mahajan along with the video wrote, "Little girl, herself terrified, trying to protect her twin sister from her father who looks like a stranger to them after he shaved his head and beard. You will love this."

See the video here:

Little girl, herself terrified, trying to protect her twin sister from her father who looks like a stranger to them after he shaved his head and beard.



You will love this. 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/QafXRaA6mA — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) December 9, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected over 45,000 views and an array of comments.

A user wrote, "This is why I love Twitter. Clips that makes you happy. That moment when one of the baby tries to protect the other one."

Another user commented, "Awww..... have seen a lot of such very special love and bonding while raising our twins."

"The way one kid stopping another," the third user commented on X.