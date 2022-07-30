Bureaucrat Shares Photo Of Truck Carrying Logs, Says 'Definition Of Irony'

Picture shows a truck loaded with wooden logs.

Bureaucrat Awanish Sharan, known for his quirky and informative posts on Twitter, again posted an image that is creating waves on the micro-blogging website. He shared the photo saying it depicts "irony".

It shows a man driving a truck loaded with wooden logs, which were gathered after cutting down trees. But the message on the back of the vehicle is what has caught the attention of Twitter users' attention. The message says "Plant more trees".

Mr Sharan captioned the post as, "Definition of Irony."

The viral picture has received over 11,000 likes. The post has also been shared thousands of times and users have posted numerous comments.

One user wrote, "Plant more trees" - so I can cut them. He is right, in context to his business," while another said, "It is happening all over India."

A third user commented, "No, business motto. You plant, we cut."

