'Budding Entrepreneurs': Bored Children In Bengaluru Set Up Lemonade Stall With Slash Sale, Internet Impressed

The children also kept a money box to collect payments.

A group of children turned their boredom into a business opportunity by hand-made lemonade on the streets of Bengaluru. The pictures soon caught the attention of the netizens and it became a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment on the internet.

A Twitter user named Aayushi Kuchroo shared the now-viral pictures. The pictures show a group of children sitting outside a residential gate in Indiranagar. The children converted their study table into a makeshift display table for their lemonade stall. The flavours included "White Sugar Lemonade", "Brown Sugar Lemonade", "Plain Lemonade" and "Salted Lemonade". The handwritten banner also mentioned a Rs 5 discount on every purchase and an extra Rs 5 charge for ice.

The children also kept a money box to collect payments. The caption of the pictures read, "The highlight of my day was coming across these dumdums on the streets of Indiranagar who were selling lemon water because they were broke and bored. Best way and age to learn the art of selling. Love it."

Check out the post here:

The highlight of my day was coming across these dumdums on the streets of Indiranagar who were selling lemon water because they were broke and bored. Best way and age to learn the art of selling. Love it. @peakbengaluru@NammaBengaluroopic.twitter.com/Rs1swiFaOh — Aayushi Kuchroo (@KuchrooAayushi) March 31, 2023

Social media loved their business mindset at such an early age. A user commented, "Love the flash discount!"

"Cant wait for one of these men to come steal my job as a salesguy! This is delightful to see. I cant with that pricing sheet, there are some professional level pricing tricks used there," another user commented.

"Just saw @KuchrooAayushi tweet on banglore kids. I had a similar experience a week back, came across three small kids, selling their beautiful artwork on the street of BTM. Ended up purchasing a few pieces, and painted couple of pieces w the boys," the third user wrote.

"Top tier application of the western playbook," observed the fourth user.

Many social media users expressed that they loved the discount strategy.



