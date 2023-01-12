British High Commissioner Relishes Mumbai's Sandwich And Chilli Ice Cream, Shares Pic

The post has amassed more than 900 likes and over 46,000 views on Twitter

The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis took over social media when he tried out Mumbai's famous snacks from a roadside stall.

Mr Ellis shared two pictures of himself enjoying the snacks. He wrote, "Eating like a #Mumbaikar today - trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich." Not just that, he also added "Come eat" in Marathi to his caption. In the picture, Mr Ellis can be seen relishing Mumbai's famous sandwich and chilli ice cream.

Check out the post here:

Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the मुंबई सैंडविच and chilli 🌶️ ice cream. #BombaySandwich



या जेवायला! pic.twitter.com/24Xu9lkKQH — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 12, 2023

The post has amassed more than 900 likes and over 46,000 views on Twitter. After his post, Several Twitter users offered their own suggestions on what to try next. "Ever tried Rajouri Garden's chole bhature?," a user asked. Another user wrote, "Hi Alex, Hope you agree that the Mumbai Sandwich is in a league of its own and deserves far greater recognition?"

The third user commented, "Try 'Bachelors Ice Cream' right across the road from Girgaon Chowpatty High Commissioner, Sir!!"

A fourth user wrote, "Thanks, adding to my to-do list for next trip to #mumbaicity."

This is not the first time the British High Commissioner tried desi food and flavour from across the country. A while back, Mr Ellis tried Maharashtrian vada pav, a fast food consisting of deep-fried potato dumplings placed inside a bread bun.

Earlier, Mr Ellis was also seen indulging in a delicious plate of dosa and sambhar while he was visiting Banglore. As he shared the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!! A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru"

