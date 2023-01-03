Brazilian Woman Killed On New Year's Eve After A Firework Exploded In Her Clothes

Elisangela Tinem was celebrating with her family.

A New Year's celebration turned out to be fatal for a Brazilian woman who was killed by fireworks that got lodged in her clothes and exploded, according to The New York Post.

Mother-of-two Elisangela Tinem, 38, was taking part in a beach celebration with her family in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, when the fireworks display unfolded, according to the news outlet.

Elisangela's children are reported to have witnessed her horrific death.

According to Metro News, a witness, Luiza Ferreira, 20, told Brazilian news portal G1 that there were a number of unlicensed fireworks displays on the beach.

"I saw a huge flash just as it turned midnight, and I was hugging my mom, and then everyone started screaming," she said.

"I saw a woman lying on the ground bleeding when I went to look, and the boy who was with her was also on the ground. Other people were running to get away from the area."

According to the Municipality of Praia Grande, the celebrations allegedly included an unauthorised fireworks display that went wrong.

Following the terrible event, a homicide inquiry has been opened.

Tributes have poured in for Elisangela after the visuals of the terrible event went viral on news media and social media.

"My God, I can't believe it. My condolences to everyone in the family.May God comfort your hearts at this difficult time. I'll be praying for the family," wrote one user.

'What a tragedy! May God comfort the heart of the whole family and give her eternal rest', another person wrote.

