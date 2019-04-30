30-Kg Anaconda Brings Traffic To A Halt In Brazil

A few pedestrians halt traffic to allow the snake to reach the other side of the road.

A video of a massive snake slithering across the tarmac on a highway in Brazil as astonished motorists watch in horror is going viral.

The reptile is reported to be a green Anaconda, which is largely found in water bodies, and weighs around 30 kg and is over three metres long.

The video, first shared by one Italo Nascimento Fernandes, shows the Anaconda hesitating to cross a busy road in the city of Porto Velho. However, a few pedestrians halt traffic to allow the snake to reach the other side of the road.

In the over 2-minute clip, the snake was also seen slowly making its way past a road divider before escaping into a patch of green grass.

Brazilian news website G1 Globo, quoting a biologist, said that the snake might have wandered onto the road in search of food.

"These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it's good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season," Biologist Flavio Terassini told G1 Gobbo.

According to local media, the snake had attempted to make the crossing last week but couldn't because of heavy traffic.

