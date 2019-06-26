Boy's Lucky Escape As Tablet, Left To Charge Overnight, Burns Mattress

A picture of the burnt mattress and the tablet was shared by the fire department.

An 11-year-old boy escaped unharmed after his tablet burnt a hold through the mattress even as he slept. According to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, he was "lucky to escape serious injury" when his tablet overheated and burnt his bed. The boy only realised that his Samsung device had burnt through his bed when he woke up on Thursday in his Staffordshire home - just to find his room covered in a layer of black soot.

Luckily, according to the fire department, the bedding smouldered rather than setting well alight, preventing a possible tragedy.

"The family bought the tablet brand new four years ago and it was connected to the genuine charger, but had become hot whilst plugged in from 9pm the night before, burning through bedding and the mattress down to the springs," the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

They also issued a warning after the incident, urging people to not leave their devices to charge.

"This family has been greatly shocked by what has happened and it serves as a stark reminder not to leave items charging on materials that could catch fire when hot.

"Always place phones and tablets on to a safe surface when charging," they added.

