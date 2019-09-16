Boy's Incredible Stunt While Balancing On Unicycle Impresses Viewers

A video of a boy's unicycle stunt has impressed everyone.

Imagine balancing bowls on one foot and flipping them so expertly, they land on your head. Sounds very difficult, right? Now imagine doing this while balancing on a cycle. Better yet - a cycle with just one wheel. Now it sounds next to impossible, right? Not for this boy.

A video shared by Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner shows a boy pulling off this incredible stunt while balancing on a unicycle. In the video, the boy - a student of Nigeria's GKB Unicycle Academy - is seen flipping four bowls onto his head while riding a unicycle.

"Won't my kids think I'm cool when I've mastered this and can show all of their friends?" wrote the '13 Going On 30' actress while posting the video on Instagram. Watch the video below:

The video has collected almost 8 lakh views and thousands of impressed comments since being shared online just 12 hours ago.

"Omg this is amazing," wrote one person in the comments section. "Talented young man!" said another. "Why doesn't this kid have an agent?" a third questioned.

Jennifer Garner often shared hilarious and inspiring posts on Instagram. A few days ago, it was a funny duck video that had her followers in splits:

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

