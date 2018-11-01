'Bored' Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Hilarious Meme On Twitter

"Bumrah is that one kid in the family get-togethers who does not have a mobile," jokes one Twitter user

Offbeat | | Updated: November 01, 2018 09:46 IST
This pic of Jasprit Bumrah has inspired a ton of memes and jokes.

On Monday, the official handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a picture of the Indian cricket team playing on their phones while waiting at the Mumbai airport. "As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game," they wrote, asking their followers to guess which multiplayer game had the players' attention. Three days later, while the tweet itself has garnered thousands of responses (most netizens think the game is PUBG), it has also inspired a hilarious meme on Twitter.

The picture, which shows fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the only one without a phone, has been turned into a meme by Twitter users. As it turns out, a lot of people could relate to 'bored' Bumrah. Here are some of the best memes and jokes that he has inspired:

The memes have been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

This is not the first time that a cricketer has been turned into a meme by Twitter users. In the past, that has also happened to Hardik Pandya.

 

Trending

