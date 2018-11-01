'Bored' Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Hilarious Meme On Twitter

This pic of Jasprit Bumrah has inspired a ton of memes and jokes.

On Monday, the official handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a picture of the Indian cricket team playing on their phones while waiting at the Mumbai airport. "As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game," they wrote, asking their followers to guess which multiplayer game had the players' attention. Three days later, while the tweet itself has garnered thousands of responses (most netizens think the game is PUBG), it has also inspired a hilarious meme on Twitter.

As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia



Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/Y1n8AdHxhn - BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2018

The picture, which shows fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the only one without a phone, has been turned into a meme by Twitter users. As it turns out, a lot of people could relate to 'bored' Bumrah. Here are some of the best memes and jokes that he has inspired:

Bumrah is that one kid in the family get-togethers who does not has a mobile phone https://t.co/IL7jmRsHMt - Srishti (@srishtipandey27) October 30, 2018

When you forgot to charge your phone & not even carry a Power bank bumrah pic.twitter.com/eaJBzPC3ZR - MRIGANKISM (@mrigank_gupta_) October 30, 2018

Puzzled, disconcerted, bored Bumrah is how I look when I go to dinner and find everyone at my table on phones between courses, during theatre intervals, on trains and at a meeting before it starts.



Go Bumrah. - Yasmin A. Choudhury (@yasminisyasmin) October 31, 2018

Bumrah looks as if he is above all these petty things.... - Debodipta Paul (@debodipta_paul) October 30, 2018

@Jaspritbumrah93 ji shot dead early or what ...!!!???? - DHRUV PATEL (@Dhruv_pat3l) October 30, 2018

Me when I'm out to dinner with people on their phone https://t.co/OrLBjPV8L8 - Frantic Fox (@Franticfox) October 30, 2018

The memes have been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

This is not the first time that a cricketer has been turned into a meme by Twitter users. In the past, that has also happened to Hardik Pandya.