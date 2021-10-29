Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Marked His 66th Birthday With A Sweet Message

Jennifer Gates wished her father Bill Gates on his 66th birthday

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, shared a message for her father on his 66th birthday. Along with the birthday message, Jennifer Gates shared a previously-unseen photo of the two from her recent wedding. In the picture, Jennifer's back is to the camera. She is seen dressed in the custom Vera Wang gown she chose for her wedding to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar. Smiling up at her is her father, Bill Gates, who holds a small box in his hands.

"Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates," wrote Jennifer while sharing the photo on Instagram.

In the note that followed, the 25-year-old medical student praised her father for his "endless curiosity" and his desire to help others while thanking him for his support.

"Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun," she said. "Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime."

Bill Gates thanked her in the comments section. "Thanks for the birthday wishes, Jenn!" the billionaire wrote. "I'm so lucky to be your dad."

The Instagram post, meanwhile, racked up over 70,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments from people wishing Bill Gates on his birthday.

Jennifer is the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda French Gates. In August, the couple finalised their divorce after 27 years of marriage. They reunited to walk their daughter down the aisle for her October 16 wedding in Westchester, New York.