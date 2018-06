Beyonce, Jay-Z Take Over Louvre For New Music Video. Internet Is Shook

Beyonce and Jay-Z in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

According to a quick search, only about 4-5 companies are allowed to film inside the Louvre per year, in case you're wondering how much of an AMAZING POWER move Beyonce and JZ pulled. - Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) June 16, 2018

No really though. How much does it cost to shut down the Louvre? Is it the same price that Jesus paid on the cross? - Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) June 16, 2018

Do you know how rich you have to be to film that shit in the Louvre - Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) June 16, 2018

Like, Beyoncé's impressive in a million different ways, but the fact that NOTHING about her productions leak even when she TAKES OVER THE LOUVRE is some next level shit - Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) June 16, 2018

the louvre is officially called the louvr now because of beyonc, thats the rules - jomny sun (@jonnysun) June 16, 2018

I can't believe Beyonc and Jay Z own The Louvre - Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 16, 2018

Beyonce: yeah I need to borrow this.



The Louvre: but we have guests coming to-



Beyonce: I said I'm borrowing this#EVERYTHINGISLOVEpic.twitter.com/h4jDpU4f4t- Quit ur Queefin' (@titusstwin) June 16, 2018

Some hard-hitting investigative reporting going on in the apartment right now.



Me, to boyfriend who used to work at the Louvre: WOULD THEY HAVE LET BEY AND JAY FILM A VIDEO IN FRONT OF THE MONA LISA??!!??



Boyfriend: Yeah.



There you have it. #Pulitzerpic.twitter.com/HKlqmwX6HQ - Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) June 16, 2018

In a surprise move, American singer Beyonce and rapper (and husband) Jay-Z released a joint album, "Everything Is Love," today. Though the album came as a surprise, it is clear that it was in the works for quite some time, given that the power couple actually took over the Louvre to film it! The very famous Louvre Museum in Paris, France which houses Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa amongst other priceless artworks, was the location chosen by the power couple for their first single. The video of the song shows Beyonce and Jay-Z at various locations around the Louvre - including in front of the iconic Mona Lisa painting and the famous glass pyramids outside. Given that the Louvre is the most-visited museum in the world, attracting over 15,000 visitors daily, people are extremely impressed that Beyonce and Jay-Z managed to take over it to film a song - and keep it secret! As per reports, the shooting reportedly took place in May. Some even speculated Beyonce gave the Met Gala a skip to film the video. "Everything Is Love" features nine tracks, including "Summer", "Boss", "Nice", "713", "Friends", "Heard About Us", "Black Effect" and "Lovehappy."