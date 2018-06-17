Beyonce, Jay-Z Take Over Louvre For New Music Video. Internet Is Shook

"I can't believe Beyonc and Jay Z own The Louvre" jokes one user

Offbeat | | Updated: June 17, 2018 15:34 IST
Beyonce and Jay-Z in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

In a surprise move, American singer Beyonce and rapper (and husband) Jay-Z released a joint album, "Everything Is Love," today. Though the album came as a surprise, it is clear that it was in the works for quite some time, given that the power couple actually took over the Louvre to film it! The very famous Louvre Museum in Paris, France which houses Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa amongst other priceless artworks, was the location chosen by the power couple for their first single "Apes**t."

The video of the song shows Beyonce and Jay-Z at various locations around the Louvre - including in front of the iconic Mona Lisa painting and the famous glass pyramids outside.

Given that the Louvre is the most-visited museum in the world, attracting over 15,000 visitors daily, people are extremely impressed that Beyonce and Jay-Z managed to take over it to film a song - and keep it secret!

Like we said, very impressed
 
They can't even imagine how rich you have to be to do something like that
 
No leaks!
 
People are joking, but they are impressed
 
You can watch the whole video here.

As per reports, the shooting reportedly took place in May. Some even speculated Beyonce gave the Met Gala a skip to film the video. (CHK THIS) "Everything Is Love" features nine tracks, including "Summer", "Apes****", "Boss", "Nice", "713", "Friends", "Heard About Us", "Black Effect" and "Lovehappy."

 

