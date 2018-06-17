Beyonce, Jay-Z Take Over Louvre For New Music Video. Internet Is Shook

The video of the song shows Beyonce and Jay-Z at various locations around the Louvre - including in front of the iconic Mona Lisa painting and the famous glass pyramids outside.
Given that the Louvre is the most-visited museum in the world, attracting over 15,000 visitors daily, people are extremely impressed that Beyonce and Jay-Z managed to take over it to film a song - and keep it secret!
Like we said, very impressed
According to a quick search, only about 4-5 companies are allowed to film inside the Louvre per year, in case you're wondering how much of an AMAZING POWER move Beyonce and JZ pulled.- Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) June 16, 2018
They can't even imagine how rich you have to be to do something like that
No really though. How much does it cost to shut down the Louvre? Is it the same price that Jesus paid on the cross?- Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) June 16, 2018
Do you know how rich you have to be to film that shit in the Louvre- Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) June 16, 2018
No leaks!
Like, Beyoncé's impressive in a million different ways, but the fact that NOTHING about her productions leak even when she TAKES OVER THE LOUVRE is some next level shit- Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) June 16, 2018
People are joking, but they are impressed
the louvre is officially called the louvr now because of beyonc, thats the rules- jomny sun (@jonnysun) June 16, 2018
I can't believe Beyonc and Jay Z own The Louvre- Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 16, 2018
Beyonce: yeah I need to borrow this.
The Louvre: but we have guests coming to-
Beyonce: I said I'm borrowing this#EVERYTHINGISLOVEpic.twitter.com/h4jDpU4f4t- Quit ur Queefin' (@titusstwin) June 16, 2018
Some hard-hitting investigative reporting going on in the apartment right now.- Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) June 16, 2018
Me, to boyfriend who used to work at the Louvre: WOULD THEY HAVE LET BEY AND JAY FILM A VIDEO IN FRONT OF THE MONA LISA??!!??
Boyfriend: Yeah.
There you have it. #Pulitzerpic.twitter.com/HKlqmwX6HQ
You can watch the whole video here.
