Beyonce, Jay-Z Take Over Louvre For New Music Video. Internet Is Shook

Beyonce and Jay-Z in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

According to a quick search, only about 4-5 companies are allowed to film inside the Louvre per year, in case you're wondering how much of an AMAZING POWER move Beyonce and JZ pulled. - Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) June 16, 2018

No really though. How much does it cost to shut down the Louvre? Is it the same price that Jesus paid on the cross? - Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) June 16, 2018

Do you know how rich you have to be to film that shit in the Louvre - Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) June 16, 2018

Like, Beyoncé's impressive in a million different ways, but the fact that NOTHING about her productions leak even when she TAKES OVER THE LOUVRE is some next level shit - Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) June 16, 2018

the louvre is officially called the louvr now because of beyonc, thats the rules - jomny sun (@jonnysun) June 16, 2018

I can't believe Beyonc and Jay Z own The Louvre - Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 16, 2018

Beyonce: yeah I need to borrow this.



The Louvre: but we have guests coming to-



Beyonce: I said I'm borrowing this#EVERYTHINGISLOVEpic.twitter.com/h4jDpU4f4t- Quit ur Queefin' (@titusstwin) June 16, 2018

Some hard-hitting investigative reporting going on in the apartment right now.



Me, to boyfriend who used to work at the Louvre: WOULD THEY HAVE LET BEY AND JAY FILM A VIDEO IN FRONT OF THE MONA LISA??!!??



Boyfriend: Yeah.



There you have it. #Pulitzerpic.twitter.com/HKlqmwX6HQ - Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) June 16, 2018