Bengaluru Woman's Bumble Reach Leads To Investor Offer

The persistent search for opportunities to increase one's wealth is ingrained in the people of Bengaluru. Entrepreneurs and investors thrive in this city, also known as India's startup hub. This phenomenon was demonstrated in a recent event involving a woman who received a business proposal from an investor based solely on her stellar Bumble profile.

The story began with Bumble user Eepsita Gupta, who shared a screenshot on 'X' displaying an investor's approach to her due to her active engagement on the dating app.

The investor proposed that Ms Gupta could make money off her popular Bumble profile early in their conversation. Initially, Gupta thought it might be an exaggeration, but the conversation quickly took a different turn.

The investor said, "You know, you should monetize your Bumble profile. If you're getting that many impressions on it."

He further added, "You can include a line promoting my fund and encourage founders to reach out to me if they're raising. If I end up investing in any of them, then I'll give you a percentage of the carried interest from those companies."

Ms Gupta reacted "Hahahahah" because she couldn't believe what she was seeing, but the investor insisted he was serious.

She then shared her astonishment on social media with the caption, "Ya girl is being offered carried interest because of her Bumble reach. If this isn't @peakbengaluru, I really don't know what is."