Bengaluru Woman Proposes Startup To Teach Cooks High-Protein Meals, Sparks Debate

High-protein meals play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Recently, a Bengaluru woman sparked a debate with her innovative startup idea focused on training cooks to prepare high-protein meals and offer meal-prepping services. In a tweet, user Amirtha said this is an untapped market with growing demand, as more households seek healthier, balanced meal options. She further said that she understands the class dynamics involved, but this initiative can be implemented in a way that promotes equity. By offering accessible training programs, domestic workers can gain valuable knowledge about health and nutrition, empowering them with skills that not only enhance their work but also significantly increase their earning potential.

She wrote, "need a startup that teaches maids and cooks how to make high-quality high protein meals or meal prepping. untapped market."

"just to be clear - I understand that there is a class discourse to be had here but im sure there's a way to implement this equitably such that house helps can learn a bit more about health and nutrition and make way more money since there's a demand anyway," she added.

The woman's startup idea has sparked a mixed reaction online. While some agreed with her, others called the idea "classist" and "tone-deaf." One user wrote, "Bring their wage first to global standards (at least triple the money they get on an avg) and only then even consider talking about these tone deaf ideas. Median Indians are stunningly some of the poorest people on the planet with undervalued wages. Have some perspective."

Another commented, "How inept to not have any idea about exploitation of working class by these startups' hunger for profit?"

A third said, "Great idea, but let's be real—Indians want their maids to whip up Michelin-star meals but act like it's a national crisis when they ask for a Rs1000 raise. Meanwhile, the same people blow ₹1500 on one Zomato order without blinking. Hypocrisy served hot!"