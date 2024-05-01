Bengaluru Woman Claims Her Date Used AI To Chat With Her: ''Was Dull And Uninteresting In Person''

Many advised her to talkon call first before dates to avoid such a situation.

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. As we have seen in recent months, the possibilities of AI are limitless, and it is only just beginning to be explored. People across the world are now using the powerful technology to help them accomplish a variety of tasks. Recently, a woman in Bengaluru claimed that her date used AI during their conversation.

In a post on Reddit, the woman who goes by the name @hustlegurrl, said that she had been chatting with a man that she found ''really funny and was super entertaining.'' However, her excitement about meeting him in person fizzled out when she realised that he could ''barely speak a proper sentence.''

''Was looking forward to the date and after I met him, things were so different. He could barely speak a proper sentence. Not that he was shy or awkward. It was the opposite. He was extremely confident and extroverted. But all that language and wit disappeared. It was so weird I was a bit taken back,'' she wrote.

During their conversation, her date talked about AI and mistakenly admitted that he uses AI even in his chats. That's when she realised that he had been using AI to impress her when in reality, he was ''dull and uninteresting.''

''We drank a bit and started generally talking about startups in Bangalore and AI. And he spoke in length about things in AI and some tools he's using. Then he let it slip how he used AI even in his chats. And he quickly changed the subject. That's when I realised what had happened. The dude has been using AI in all his chats with me!! And in person, he was dull and uninteresting. I'm so annoyed with all that time invested it's so frustrating. Seems like everyone in Bangalore is on some AI tool and I'm wondering if others have experienced this too,'' she added.

See the full post here:

Her post has gone viral, generating a range of responses. Some advised her to talk on call first before dates to avoid such a situation.

One user wrote, ''The best you can do to avoid such situations is to talk to the person on call or video call. That gives some idea of whether the person is capable of holding a conversation or not. I would even say not to continue chatting for days once you realise that the conversation is going well on text messages. Switch it to daily voice calls or video calls. That way, you are sure that the person is what they portrayed earlier. Voice/video call also gives a room for spontaneity which makes things even more interesting.''

Another said, ''That sounds really frustrating and disappointing. It's disappointing when someone doesn't match up to the expectations they set during online conversations. It must have been disheartening to find out that the witty and engaging persona was mostly AI-generated. ''

A third said, ''I just realised were probably soon gonna have people get catfished by bots and taken on dates by androids posing as real humans.''

A fourth added, ''This is so funny lol. Doesn't reflect well on the guy at all. He could have spent his time on character AI than being with a real human being lol.''