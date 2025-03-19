Bengaluru Man Buys World's Most Expensive "Wolfdog" For Rs 50 Crore

A Bengaluru man, known to own expensive breeds of dogs, has spent a staggering $5.7 million (approximately Rs 50 crore) on a rare "wolfdog" named Cadabomb Okami. According to the New York Post, this unique dog is a cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd and is believed to be the first of its kind. It is also considered to be one of the world's most expensive dogs. S Satish from Bengaluru, who has more than 150 different breeds, is the new owner of the rare beast, as per the outlet.

"I spent 50 million rupees on buying this pup because I am fond of dogs and like to own unique dogs and introduce them to India," Mr Satish said, according to The Sun.

Born in the United States, Cadaboms Okami is only eight months old and already weighs more than 5 kilograms. It eats 3 kg of raw meat every day. According to the American Kennel Club, Okami is part Shepherd, and at the heart, it is a guardian breed - known for its protective instincts and intelligence - that "should never be taken lightly".

The posh pup was sold to Mr Satish, the president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, in February. According to the Post, he revealed that makes his money by showing off his su-paw-star dogs to excited crowds, raking in anywhere from $2,800 for 30 minutes to $11,700 for five hours.

"I spent money on these dogs because they are rare. Besides, I get enough money because people are always curious to see them," he explained. "They take selfies and pictures. My dog and I get more attention than an actor at a movie screening, we both are crowd-pullers," he said.

Mr Satish also owns a rare Chow Chow, which he bought for about $3.25 million last year. All these dogs are well taken care of. They live on a seven-acre farm where each has 20ft by 20ft room as their kennel.

"There is enough space for them to walk and run. There are six people to look after them," Mr Satish said. "They don't need air conditioner as the weather in the city is cool but they are well taken care of," he added.