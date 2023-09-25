Bengaluru Drummer Offering UPI Code For Tips Impresses Internet

The picture shows a dholak wala (drummer) with his phone

In yet another "peak Bengaluru" moment, a dholak wala (drummer) has become an internet sensation for a simple but ingenious hack. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, user Prateek Bhatnagar shared how he came across a dholak wala (drummer) in the IT city who used a QR code on his phone to accept tips.

The picture shows a dholak wala (drummer) with his phone, displaying QR codes attached to his dholak (drum) for those who prefer digital tipping.

The caption of the post read, "Dholak Wale bhaiya taking UPI chdawa @peakbengaluru moment."

Dholak Wale bhaiya taking UPI chdawa @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/FZAhqIInP7 — Prateek bhatnagar (@_prateekbh) September 23, 2023

Meanwhile, this incident just adds to the list of unique encounters that people have had in Bengaluru. Earlier, an auto driver in the IT city ingeniously integrated a QR code as his smartwatch's screensaver. A picture of the driver accepting payment through the code displayed on his watch and called the man "Tony Stark" from the movie 'Iron Man' went viral.

"Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag," the user user @_waabi_saabi_ tweeted.

In another instance, a woman shared her peak Bengaluru moment. Taking to X, she narrated her encounter with an auto driver who gave her an ultimatum about waiting time.

Apparently, the woman booked the ride through Uber but couldn't reach the pick-up location on time. The auto driver reached out to her through the messaging service of the application. He pinged, "I've arrived." The driver nudged again, "I've arrived." When the customer failed to connect, the driver wrote, "Time is over."