Bangkok's Full Name Is A Tongue-Twisting Marathon And World's Longest Place Name

At 168 letters, its the longest city name in the world.

Bangkok, Thailand's vibrant and bustling capital, has always been a magnet for travelers seeking a taste of Southeast Asian adventure. While the city's energy, diverse cuisine, and stunning sights can be exhilarating, they can also feel overwhelming for some.

Perhaps mirroring this duality, Bangkok boasts the world's longest city name, a mouthful of a moniker that recently gained viral fame through a popular video.

This isn't just any string of syllables; the full name, "Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit," is a poem-like expression that translates to "City of Angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra's behest." While most Thais use the shortened version, "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon," the full name holds historical and cultural significance.

The recent viral video, which shows a tour guide in a running bus full of tourists telling them the full name of the city, brought this unique aspect of Bangkok to the forefront, sparking curiosity and amusement among viewers.

The video was shared by Wowie Jane Demerre on Instagram with a caption that reads, "The full name of Bangkok is recognized by the Guinness World Record as the longest name of the place."

While most Thais use the shortened version, "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon," the full name carries historical and cultural significance. It reflects the city's rich past, its role as a royal center, and its connection to mythology.