Balenciaga's Newly Launched 'Destroyed' Sneakers Worth Rs 1.42 Lakh Leave Internet Baffled

Many users on social media said that Balenciaga is just "trolling people at this point".

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is being trolled on the internet for launching its overly distressed sneakers, dubbed "Paris Sneaker". They are priced at a whopping $1,850 (Rs 1,42,962) and are available for pre-order.

According to the official site, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. The brand's logo is printed at the end of the toe and its graffiti logo in colour contrast on the sole. The severely tattered, distressed shoes have gone viral following Monday's launch, with internet users saying that the brand is just “trolling people at this point”.

Alright, this is the worst sneaker I've seen today… Balenciaga has to be trollin pic.twitter.com/nmMTDePmB6 — Seth Fowler (@RealSethFowler) May 9, 2022

balenciaga is trolling everyone as a social experiment & you can't convince me otherwise https://t.co/CGP6XElUjK — Vials (@vialsss) May 9, 2022

Did Balenciaga literally just take Converse shoes and throw them in a fire?! https://t.co/scZVbqfze8 — ???? Illegal Pink Cat ???? (@Pinkcatpol1) May 10, 2022

Imagine paying 400+ to look worse than homeless ???? Balenciaga are tapped pic.twitter.com/52CrxPYraO — CPT. LEVI ⚔️ ???????? (@moustafa___) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, according to CNN, Balenciaga has said that the shabby-looking aesthetic of the sneakers is even more accentuated in the campaign images to suggest that they “are meant to be worn for a lifetime”. As per the brand, the new sneakers are a “retooled classic design”, finished with “distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look”. The latest collection comes in lace-up style, either high-top or backless.

The fashion house has also informed that only 100 pairs of “extra destroyed” sneakers will be available to buy for $1,850. The non-limited and less roughed up versions are being sold by the brand for $495 (Rs 38,208) and $625 (Rs 48,243), depending on the specific style. CNN reported that the sneakers will be available worldwide on their website. As of now, the latest sneakers are available in European markets. The US and the Middle East stories will have the collection available from May 16, while Japan is expected to have the collection on May 23.