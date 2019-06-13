This Country Will Sink An Airplane For Underwater Theme Park

Bahrain's underwater theme park will feature a Boeing 747 as a diving site.

Bahrain has announced that it is all set to open the world's largest underwater theme park in August. The Persian Gulf country announced the launch during a press conference held in Diyar Al Muharraq on Monday. The underwater theme park, spanning an area of 100,000 square meters, will have a unique attraction - a 70-meter long decommissioned Boeing 747.

The plane is "the largest ever to be submerged," according to Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain's minister of industry, commerce and tourism.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Agency say that the aircraft will be specially prepared before it is submerged in water.

"All aircraft surfaces will be subjected to a high-pressure wash with bio-friendly detergents to ensure all post-production coatings, oil and grime are removed," a spokesperson tells CNN.

"We are proud to launch this unique eco-friendly project in partnership with local diving companies, the Supreme Council for Environment and the private sector," Al Zayani said. "This initiative also aims to revive the Kingdom's marine ecosystem and to preserve the local marine environment by incorporating international environmental standards."

Along with the Boeing 747, the diving site will also feature a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant's house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures fabricated from eco-friendly material. All the sites will be submerged to "provide a safe haven for coral reef growth and a habitat for marine life."

However, marine specialist Adriana Humanes tells CNN that coral reefs are not always ecologically safe.

"As corals reefs in good health state become less abundant and divers become more skilled and experienced, artificial reefs have become popular alternatives used by governments and the tourism industry to attract visitors to certain areas of interest," says Ms Humanes.

