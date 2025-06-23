Advertisement

Bahrain Suspends Air Traffic After Iran's Attack On US Base In Qatar

Bahrain suspends air traffic 'temporarily' after Iran attack on US base in Qatar

Bahrain Suspends Air Traffic After Iran's Attack On US Base In Qatar
Bahrain suspended air traffic temporarily on Monday after Iran attacked a US base in neighbouring Qatar in retaliation for American strikes on its nuclear facilities.

"The Civil Aviation Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced the temporary suspension of air navigation in the skies of the Kingdom of Bahrain as a precautionary measure in light of recent regional developments," said a statement carried by the official Bahrain News Agency.

