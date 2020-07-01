Bad Sunil Grover! Kids, Don't Try This In Your Online Hindi Class

Sunil Grover as Tinku and his teacher in his latest video.

Schools and colleges across the country have been shut since the centre announced a countrywide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in March this year. Educational institutes have moved to online learning in the midst of the pandemic - a process that has not been without its fair share of problems. While students reveled in their newfound freedom outside the classroom, teachers struggled with everything from patchy Internet connections to tech-savvy students disrupting lessons being held on video-conferencing platforms. Now, a rib-ticking video shared by comedian Sunil Grover offers a humourous take on these issues.

This morning, Mr Grover took to Instagram to share the video that depicts just one of the many pranks that students try to pull during online classes - pretending to struggle with slow Internet. In the video, a student named Tinku is welcomed to his virtual class by his teacher - with Mr Grover playing both the roles. Things seem to be going fairly well up until the teacher announces the lesson plan for the day.

How does Tinku react to the announcement that they would be studying Hindi? Watch the hilarious video to find out:

Since being shared on Instagram this morning, the video has collected over 1.2 lakh views and more than a thousand amused comments.

"Hahaha," wrote actress Neena Gupta, and her sentiments were echoed by hundreds of others, including former Miss India Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

"Keep them coming," requested one person in the comments section, while another said: "Tinku is so cute."

Sunil Grover is well-known for playing characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in the hit TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil - which he quit after a public altercation with show host Kapil Sharma.