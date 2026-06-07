Australian Woman Shares Emotional Challenges Of Building A Life Abroad

An Australian woman's social media post about life after moving to India has resonated with many people living away from their home countries. In her post, she spoke about the emotional challenges of migration and how relocating abroad changed her sense of identity and independence.

Amanda Boyce shared her experience online, describing the personal struggles she faced after moving from Australia to India. She wrote that nobody tells people before they move countries how much of themselves they leave behind without realising it.

Reflecting on her journey, Boyce said she did not just lose familiar things such as the beach, her mother's cooking, and the comfort of living in a place where everyone already knew her.

She explained that she also lost her independence. Having worked since she was 15, paid her own way, and made her own decisions, she found it difficult to adjust to a new environment where she could not answer calls from Indian phone numbers because she did not know what to say.

Boyce further said that the loss of self is something migrants do not talk about enough. According to her, much of a migrant's energy goes into practical matters such as visas, jobs, language, and adapting to a new culture, making it easy to overlook the quieter grief underneath.

Check Out The Post Here:

Speaking about the most difficult stage of her experience, Boyce said that trying to hold on to her former self was part of what made the period of transition so challenging. She recalled constantly comparing herself to the life she once had and the person she used to be.

Looking back on her years in India, Boyce wrote that after seven years she had stopped trying to choose between her old and new identities. She noted that many people had doubted she would remain in the country for even a year. She added that some of those people were no longer part of her life, and she had come to accept that as well.

Ending her post with encouragement for others facing similar experiences, Boyce said that anyone dealing with loneliness, uncertainty, or grief after moving abroad should know that those feelings become quieter over time. She said people do not stop missing things, but they become better at carrying those feelings and are often stronger than they realise.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "This is so insightful."

Another user noted, "I'm Brazilian and I feel a bit lost in Melbourne."

"That's an inspiring migration journey," added a third user.