Australian PM Shares Hair-Raising Clip Of Car Being Washed Away In Floods

Australia PM Scott Morrison shared a video of a car being washed away by floodwater.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has shared a hair-raising video on his Twitter account. Initially shared by Transport and Main Roads Queensland, the clip shows a car on the streets being washed away due to the force of floodwater. Reiterating the slogan, 'If it's flooded, forget it,' the Australia PM said that thankfully, the driver was able to come out of the vehicle before it was washed away.

This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.



Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away. https://t.co/slQpUvQMFr — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 23, 2021

The footage has been watched over 94,000 times on the microblogging platform. Several users are reacting to the tweet.

Official account of the NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador quote-tweeted the video and advised people to 'Turn around. Don't Drown."

The Twitter account of Transport and Main Roads Queensland added, "When we say #IfItsFloodedForgetIt we mean it." The department said that the possibility of landslides and flash flooding remains high during the floods.

You need to see this. And believe it. pic.twitter.com/sYyW4zU008 — Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) March 22, 2021

Queensland residents, who need to travel by car during floods, have also been warned to 'Back It Up' if they witness floodwaters.

If you need to go out, make sure you've got a #PlanB, & if you're faced with floodwaters just #BackItUp.



Follow #QLDTraffic for the latest updates in your area. To report changed road conditions call 13 19 40 & if you need SES assistance call 132 500.



Stay safe, #Queensland. — Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) March 22, 2021

Commenting on the clip, a user said that she hopes the people in the car got out safely. Another said that people should not take risks when they see such water levels.

Oh god. I hope they got out ok! ???? — Motorhead 'Mask Up, Bitches' Mama (@MotorHeadMama) March 22, 2021

When you see water like that, just don't risk it! So sad! I hope everyone in that vehicle survived! Our thoughts are with you! — ReSista Kay???? (@ReSistaKay) March 23, 2021

Upon seeing the video of Queensland roads flooded with water, a few sent prayers for their "Australian friends".

Australia's New South Wales and Queensland have been hit by a massive flood. As many as, 18,000 people across New South Wales have been forced out of their homes due to natural disaster.