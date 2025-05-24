Australian OnlyFans Model Hospitalised After Sleeping With 583 Men In 6 Hours

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Annie Knight was hospitalised after a challenge involving 583 men. The 27-year-old suffers from endometriosis, causing severe health issues. She reported excessive bleeding and discomfort following the challenge.

Australia's OnlyFans star Annie Knight has been hospitalised after sleeping with 583 men in only six hours, stating her "body had enough". The 27-year-old, who calls herself "Australia's most sexually active woman", suffered excessive bleeding, believed to be a symptom of endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, causing severe pelvic pain and fertility issues.

As per Ms Knight, she had been diagnosed with the painful condition in her mid-20s, which often leads to cramping, heavy bleeding, bloating and even an inability to go to the bathroom. However, she was admitted days after she filmed a video with 583 men.

"I'm not doing very well, I've been bleeding a lot since the challenge," she told news.com.au, adding: "It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut."

“I got my period the day before the big challenge, but I have an IUD fitted, so the bleeding was very light."

Despite health concerns, Ms Knight took to her podcast to shed light on the challenge and claimed she had broken the world record for the most amount of men slept with per hour.

"But technically I did break the world record because that was 97 guys per hour, which I don't think anyone else has done for such a big challenge like this," she said.

Also Read | Scientists Build Container To Ship Most Expensive Substance On Earth Costing $62,000,000,000,000

This is not the first instance when an OnlyFans creator has tried such a stunt. Earlier this year, Bonnie Blue claimed that she allegedly slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, surpassing the previous world record held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who had sex with 919 men in one day.

"I'm fine, I just feel like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I've had. I think if it continued how it did for the first of 3-4 hours, I would have struggled," Ms Blue said at the time.

The claim drew significant backlash, both from social media users and medical professionals who raised concerns about the potential health risks involved.