Australian Man Spotted Eating Raw Chicken In Mall, Internet Disgusted

He was seen munching on raw chicken drumsticks at a shopping mall in Adelaide

An Australian man has left the internet disgusted after he was caught on camera munching on raw chicken drumsticks at a shopping mall in Adelaide. According to News.com.au, he was spotted eating his meal while on an escalator in Westfield Marion in Oaklands Park in Adelaide. Not only that, he was also barefoot.

His photos quickly went viral, inviting a flurry of reactions, with many expressing concern about his health as raw chicken is a known culprit for food poisoning.

An Instagram account shared his pictures and wrote, ''A nutritious and delicious lunch of fashionably rare chicken at Westfield Marion.''

See the pictures here:

The viral pictures left the internet disgusted, while some were left wondering about the reasons behind the man's bizarre act. Some also said that he might be under the influence of drugs, while some quipped that the man was deliberately trying to fall sick so that he could get a week off work.

One user wrote, ''This king is so busy hustling he doesn't have time to waste siting down to eat, or putting shoes on, or cooking his food. Few understand this grind set.''

Another commented, ''What an absolute savage, starts from the middle of the pack instead of working from left to right.'' A third said, ''Can someone please check to see if this man is still alive??''

A fourth added, ''Is that raw chicken? Please tell me the photo is deceptive and it's pieces of ham rolled up or something.''

''Raw poultry and meat may contain harmful bacteria including salmonella, listeria, campylobacter and E. coli that can cause food poisoning. Make sure minced meat and poultry is cooked thoroughly. Cook poultry, minced meats and sausages until well done, right through to the center. No pink should be visible,'' the New South Wales, Australia Food Authority warns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also states that raw chicken is usually contaminated with bacteria such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Clostridium perfringens.