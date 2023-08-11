Independence Day Long Weekend: How Memes Are Helping Social Media Unwind

Long weekend gives you a chance to visit your favourite place.

Holidays are a delightful respite from the daily routine, and their arrival, regardless of the month, is always embraced. When these holidays coincide with the start or conclusion of a week, they present a perfect opportunity to organise a weekend getaway with your friends and dear ones. And this week in August is offering the perfect chance for travel enthusiasts.

It is coinciding with the 77th Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 15. Before this, August 12 (Saturday) and August 13 (Sunday) will be the weekends. August 16 (Wednesday) will be the Parsi New Year - a restricted holiday.

So, if you take an off from work on Monday (August 14), you will get a chance to explore different tourist places.

Expecting a surge in demand during the long weekend, domestic airlines have already hiked the price of flight tickets. Airfares from Mumbai and Delhi to popular holiday destinations and religious sites like Goa, Agra, Kochi, Madurai, Shirdi, and Tirupati have gone up significantly over the long weekend, a Times of India report said.

Social media users are already in a mood to celebrate the long weekend with quirky moods. Some big brands are also taking part in the fun, posting funny memes. Take a look:

But if you miss the chance to make use of back-to-back holidays, fret not. You will get two long weekends in the month of September.

The Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 7 (Thursday). So, if you take an off the next day (September 8), you will get a 4-day holiday including Saturday and Sunday.

A week after that, there is another chance to go on a short trip as Ganesh Chaturthi will fall on September 19 (Tuesday). September 16 and 17 will be Saturday and Sunday. So, taking leave on September 18 will help you plan another long weekend.

