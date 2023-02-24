Astronaut Wears Gorilla Suit, Pranks Crew In Space. Old Video Goes Viral

The video of Scot Kelly using the suit to prank the crew in zero gravity was shot in 2016.

When a person has to spend extremely long time at a place, it's easy to become bored. To make matters fun for himself and the team, an astronaut decided to dress up as a gorilla at the International Space Station (ISS). The video of the space traveller using the suit to prank the crew in zero gravity was shot in 2016 but is going viral on social media again.

The clip was shared by Historic Vids on Twitter. In the video, American astronaut Scott Kelly is spotted coming out of a white bag dressed in a gorilla suit. In a few seconds, one can notice the gorilla chasing British astronaut Tim Peake. Mr Peake is seen panicking and rushing away from the gorilla in zero gravity.

Watch the video below:

Greatest space prank ever pulled in the history of International Space Station pic.twitter.com/i23GaBNlxR — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 22, 2023

Years after the incident, Mr Kelly said in an interview with People Magazine that he and his twin brother Mark Kelly had a significant part to play in the prank. "I was on the phone with my brother one day and he said, 'Hey, I'm sending you a gorilla suit. And I said, 'Why?' And he goes, 'Because there's never been a gorilla in space before'," Mr Kelly said in the 2022 interview.

Mark Kelly vacuum-packed the suit and put it on an unmanned SpaceX mission that exploded in June 2015. However, in 2016, he sent the suit again and the delivery was successful this time.

Since being shared online, the funny clip has amassed over 6.7 million views and 65,000 likes. "Greatest space prank ever pulled in the history of International Space Station," reads the caption of the post.

"THAT'S why i wanna be an astronaut," said a user.

"It's like that one SpongeBob episode," added another person.

"This is the definition of a sense of humor!" remarked a third person.

A fourth person said, "This is absolute genius from Scott Kelly."

