Asia Cup 2022: After India Beat Pakistan, It Is Meme Fest On Twitter

Hardik Pandya was the hero of the match

India, in their opening Asia Cup 2022 game, on Sunday, chased down the target of 148 runs to beat Pakistan. As expected, cricket enthusiasts in both countries were glued to their screens, with constant updates taking over the Internet. After the match too, the memes continued, celebrating India's victory. Twitter has been flooded with posts that are sure to make you laugh out loud.

Hilarious videos and photos with witty captions that began much before the match commenced, continued well into Monday. Celebrating India's win, one user shared a hilarious video of the faces of Indian cricketers edited with the song Ding Dong Dole, from the film Kucch To Hai playing in the background.

It's going to be a good Monday for Indians across the world, another user hinted by sharing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme featuring the character Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Along with this, he wrote, “

“Indians going to work tomorrow.”

Another Bollywood-inspired meme made its way to social media.

A clip of a cricket fan in Afghanistan kissing the screen after India's win. “Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians and Afghans. We the people of Afghanistan celebrating this victory with our friend country Indian people,” he said.

Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans????????????????. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people. #India#ViratKohli????#pandya#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/FFI5VvKE0d — A H (@YousafzaiAnayat) August 28, 2022

Here's another video of Indian fans celebrating in a pub in Swansea. The caption said: “When Indian students took over a quaint little pub in Swansea and made it their own during Ind vs Pak clash. What a vibe.”

When Indian students took over a quaint little pub in Swansea and made it their own during the Ind vs Pak clash. What a vibe!????#INDvsPAK#Swanseapic.twitter.com/gRJjC3hVRN — Amrit (@amrit_bk) August 29, 2022

And, of course, there was an RRR reference as well.

Several users also praised Hardik Pandya's stellar performance.

Hardik Pandya was also named Player of the Match.