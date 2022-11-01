Ashneer Grover Loses 10 Kg, Reveals Two Things That Helped Him In Weight Loss

Mr Grover's post garnered more than 74,000 likes.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Monday shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he revealed that he lost 10 kilograms. In the caption of the post, the Shark Tank India judge shared the two things that helped him achieve his goal.

"10 Kgs down ! Simply discipline and zidd (Determination)!!" Mr Grover wrote on the photo-sharing platform, where his image garnered more than 74,000 likes.

Take a look below:

Internet users were quick to react to Mr Grover's post. While some users mentioned the famous comments that he made on the show, others called his weight loss journey "inspiring".

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also took to the comments section and wrote, "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?" - a reference to one of Mr Grover's famous comments on Shark Tank India.

"Consistency leads to growth," wrote one user. "Inspiration of my life," said another. A third jokingly commented, "Ye sab dogalapan hai". A fourth simply added, "good work!"

Also Read | Zomato CEO Responds To Bengaluru Resident Who Complained About Removal Of Negative Review

Mr Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a "Shark" or judge on the business reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'. He has often spoken about the struggles he had to face while trying to stay healthy. Earlier, he even shared another weight-loss update and credited it to "eating healthy and walking miles".

Meanwhile, on the work front, in March Mr Grover was stripped of his position at BharatPe after an audit found serious lapses. Before that, in January, Mr Grover was also accused of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff. He was followed by allegations of fraudulent practices.

Featured Video Of The Day Video: New Water Cooler For PM's Visit To Gujarat Hospital, No Water