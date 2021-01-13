As Tesla Makes India Entry, Memes And Jokes Flood Twitter

Tesla has set up aresearch and development centre in Bengaluru

Twitter users welcomed Tesla in India with memes and jokes.

US electric car giant Tesla has made its entry in India. Tesla has registered its Indian subsidiary in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted, then deleted, a welcome message for CEO Elon Musk, who is today the world's richest person thanks to Tesla's meteoric rise. Mr Yediyurappa tweeted: "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best."

Tesla has set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru - a city so infamous for its traffic that everyone on Twitter thought of the same joke as news of Tesla's entry broke out. While the excitement among car enthusiasts was palpable and #TeslaIndia trended high on Twitter, a number of users also flooded the microblogging platform with jokes and memes - most of them centred on the condition of Indian roads. 

Twitter users worried about how Tesla's electric cars would fare in Bengaluru traffic

Some worried that Tesla's autopilot feature would be no match for Indian traffic

Take a look at some other jokes that have flooded social media:

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8. Last year, Elon Musk had confirmed that his company would enter the Indian market in 2021.

The regulatory filing shows the Indian unit has three directors - David Feinstein, Vaibhav Taneja, and Venkatrangam Sreeram.

