As Tesla Makes India Entry, Memes And Jokes Flood Twitter

Twitter users welcomed Tesla in India with memes and jokes.

US electric car giant Tesla has made its entry in India. Tesla has registered its Indian subsidiary in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted, then deleted, a welcome message for CEO Elon Musk, who is today the world's richest person thanks to Tesla's meteoric rise. Mr Yediyurappa tweeted: "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best."

Tesla has set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru - a city so infamous for its traffic that everyone on Twitter thought of the same joke as news of Tesla's entry broke out. While the excitement among car enthusiasts was palpable and #TeslaIndia trended high on Twitter, a number of users also flooded the microblogging platform with jokes and memes - most of them centred on the condition of Indian roads.

elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

Twitter users worried about how Tesla's electric cars would fare in Bengaluru traffic

Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindiapic.twitter.com/xWGvNE0lrq — Lalit (@lalpra) January 12, 2021

Some worried that Tesla's autopilot feature would be no match for Indian traffic

Tesla Be aware about Indian traffic, "Auto drive" mode may not be working here... pic.twitter.com/Vo9ttaF0wV — fᵣₑₑ wₐy ???? (@T_O_freeway) January 13, 2021

Bold of Tesla to think its algorithms can figure out Indian traffic, roads and pedestrians. — Sriraam Padmanabhan (@sriraamp) January 12, 2021

Take a look at some other jokes that have flooded social media:

Tesla has registered itself as a company in Bangalore.



Explains Elon Musk's love for Signal.???? — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 12, 2021

Tesla 's Indian audience will book free test demo rides and say "Elon Musk bhaisahab price theek theek quote karo gaadi road pe drive karni hai Mars pe nahi jaana !!! " #Teslaindia ???????? — Whosthatguy ???????????? (@theanantkashyap) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia incorporated in India



*le indians in hope of job opportunity :: pic.twitter.com/U8Xqs2w6Hw — Sujeet (@Oooo__baaa__maa) January 13, 2021

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8. Last year, Elon Musk had confirmed that his company would enter the Indian market in 2021.

The regulatory filing shows the Indian unit has three directors - David Feinstein, Vaibhav Taneja, and Venkatrangam Sreeram.