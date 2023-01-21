Artist Uses AI To Show Astronauts In Bridal Attire, Internet Calls It 'Mind-Blowing'

The images show women astronauts decked up as brides.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media platforms and has become the latest viral craze. Now, hopping on the trend, artist Jayesh Sachdev shared some AI-generated visuals, which showed astronauts in bridal attire.

The images were shared on Instagram on Mr Sachdev's personal page and on the page of his design agency Quirk Box. "Astronaut Bridal Couture Week. When the brief is Fashion that's outta this world," he wrote in the caption of the post, which has accumulated nearly 8,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The images show women astronauts decked up as brides. The AI models are embellished with flowers and ornaments. One of them is also seen holding a helmet in her hand, while another is seen donning it with pride.

Internet users were quick to react to the pictures. "Love this so much!! As an aspiring astronaut this kind of representation really hits home! Thank you for making these works of art," wrote one user. "Its seems like star plus bahu in nasa," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "I feel this says you don't need to be limited to the standards just because you are a bride you can still dream big as far as space and become an Astronaut," while a fourth added, "Mind-blowing and truly 'outta this world'".

Meanwhile, prior to this, an artist had shared some visuals generated by AI platform Midjourney, which showed normal yet eerie pictures of people, who obviously do not exist, attending a house party. The images appeared to depict fun, candid moments at a house party. However, on a closer look, one could find missing and insensible body parts of the party-goers who don't exist in the real world.

The post garnered more than 15,000 likes and nearly 30 million views.

