Artist Creates Thai Dessert That Looks Like Bamboo, Video Wins Internet

Picture shows dessert that looks like bamboo.

There are tons of incredible videos on internet that are viewed million times. The creative artwork videos make the viewers amazed with their skills and dedication. One such video has surfaced on social media shows making of a dessert that looks like bamboo. Yes, you read that right.

Shared by a well-known pastry artist Amaury Guichon, the caption reads, "The Bamboo. My take on the delicious Thai dessert. Mango sticky rice. It's soooo good."

The video starts with Mr Guichon peeling and cutting a mango into incredibly tiny bits. He makes the other parts of the dessert with using other fruits and ingredients. Mr Guichon can also be seen making the bamboo with white chocolate and then colouring it in green. Then he assembles all the parts together to give his creation a great finish.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 8.1 million views and 6.3 lakh likes. Viewers have again become stunned with Mr Guichon's new creation. They have flooded the comment section of the post with praising the artwork and the artist.

"Gosh! You are tremendous amount of patience and such amazing creative brain! Awesome," one user wrote.

A second user wrote, "This guy is hands down my favorite pastry chef."

"I'm obsessed with this guy," wrote a third user.

According to another post where Mr Guichon have shared the picture of his bamboo creation, the dessert is composed with a caramelized puff rice crunchy layer, a passion fruit and coconut rice pudding, a light coconut mousse and a vanilla and mango compote. All the bamboos are crafted out of 100% white chocolate.

Mr Guichon is known for his famous chocolate masterpieces. He has 9.5 million followers on Instagram.



