For Twitter, The Year 2020 Has Been One Long April Fool's Day Joke

April Fool's Day 2020: A look at some April Fool's Day tweets.

At the end of 2019, social media had been flooded with optimistic posts about how 2020 would be a great year. Three months in and the enthusiasm seems to have dampened a bit. As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have decided to forgo their annual April Fool's Day pranks. Chief among these is Google - the tech giant has decided skip its traditional April Fools' Day jokes and pranks due to the coronavirus pandemic. On social media, too, people are refusing to celebrate April Fool's Day. Many, in fact, have called the year 2020 one long joke that no April Fool's Day prank could match up to.

With #AprilFoolsDay trending high on Twitter, take a look at what netizens have to say about April Fool's Day 2020:

So when is 2020 gonna say “Sike” huh?#AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/g3ogrQMHK9 — 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟑𝐫𝐝 | 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐟 𝐃𝐚𝐲 (@QueenTaige) April 1, 2020

April fools' day should be cancelled in 2020, the whole year is april fools' already #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/HR5r3L0FCI — Bayu (@breadtoasts) March 31, 2020

We are already fooled by 2020 #AprilFoolsDay 🤡 — ☾ (@nagielyn_) April 1, 2020

No April Fools Day Jokes... I just can't take anymore in 2020. #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/PQonPaV42W — Debbie (@live2jett) April 1, 2020

alright 2020, now's the time when you come out and say this was all one big april fools' joke... #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/IX2oz3n9eI — marebear (@MaryCamaj) April 1, 2020

Is someone going to tell us that 2020 just a really early and terribly unfunny #AprilFoolsDay joke? — Saffy Blue (@CrownOfSapphire) March 31, 2020

Some, however, are still optimistic about April:

April better have something better in store for us cause so far 2020 been rough #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/3HarEVJmsA — Yoncé Hot 👑 (@TheSupporter8) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also had a special message for netizens on April Fool's Day. This morning, they took to Twitter to raise awareness about social distancing with a "Don't be a fool" creative that was widely appreicated on the microblogging platform.

Zoom In! We've got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1. Traditionally, it is a day to play pranks and indulge in harmless fun. On this day, people play pranks and jokes on their friends and family. Many brands and companies also join the fun by pranking their customers.

