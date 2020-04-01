For Twitter, The Year 2020 Has Been One Long April Fool's Day Joke

At the end of 2019, social media had been flooded with optimistic posts about how 2020 would be a great year. Three months in and the enthusiasm seems to have dampened a bit. As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have decided to forgo their annual April Fool's Day pranks. Chief among these is Google - the tech giant has decided skip its traditional April Fools' Day jokes and pranks due to the coronavirus pandemic. On social media, too, people are refusing to celebrate April Fool's Day. Many, in fact, have called the year 2020 one long joke that no April Fool's Day prank could match up to. 

With #AprilFoolsDay trending high on Twitter, take a look at what netizens have to say about April Fool's Day 2020:

Some, however, are still optimistic about April:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also had a special message for netizens on April Fool's Day. This morning, they took to Twitter to raise awareness about social distancing with a "Don't be a fool" creative that was widely appreicated on the microblogging platform. 

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1. Traditionally, it is a day to play pranks and indulge in harmless fun. On this day, people play pranks and jokes on their friends and family. Many brands and companies also join the fun by pranking their customers. 
 

