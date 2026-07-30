Apple Watch Saves Man's Life After Collapse, He Says It Was His Daughter's Gift

A man in the United States has credited his Apple Watch with helping to save his life after he collapsed outside his home during a medical emergency, according to People Magazine. Mohammad Islam, from Cincinnati, Ohio, was alone at home when the incident happened. He had gone outside to take out the rubbish when he suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Speaking to WKRC, Islam said he could not remember what happened after he fell. When he regained consciousness, he found himself lying on the ground and struggling to move.

"I tried to get up but couldn't," he recalled. A short time later, he heard emergency sirens approaching his home.

Watch Automatically Contacted Emergency Services

According to People Magazine report, Islam's Apple Watch detected the fall and automatically contacted emergency services after noticing that he was not responding. The smartwatch's fall detection feature is designed to recognise a serious fall. If the wearer does not respond to an alert and remains immobile, the device can automatically call emergency services and notify emergency contacts.

Islam said he knew the watch had a fall detection feature but did not realise it could automatically call for help.

After being taken to hospital, doctors discovered blood clots in Islam's lungs. Medical staff said the quick response may have been crucial in ensuring he received treatment in time.

Islam said he had felt unwell earlier in the day and had experienced symptoms including shortness of breath, stomach problems and difficulty walking. However, the cause of his condition had not been identified before the collapse.

Family Grateful For Lifesaving Technology

The Apple Watch had been given to Islam as a gift by his daughters. He said they were delighted to learn that the device helped get emergency assistance when he needed it most. Reflecting on the incident, Islam said he still finds it difficult to understand how close he may have come to a much more serious outcome. He believes the smartwatch and the rapid arrival of paramedics played a key role in saving his life.