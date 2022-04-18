Apple Rolls Out 'Pregnant Man' Emoji To All iOS Users, Internet Not Happy

Apple first launched the new emojis in January.

In yet another woke move, Apple has made available the 'pregnant man', 'pregnant person' and other gender-neutral emojis to all the iPhone users. The feature was rolled out with iOS 15.4 update, Fox News reported. It further said that Apple had rolled out the update back in March, and updated it in the fresh release. In total Apple has released 35 new emoticons, adding pregnant emoji, as well as gender-neutral 'person with crown' emoji to go alongside the king and queen.

The US-based company first rolled out the 'pregnant man' and 'pregnant person' emoji back in January as part of an optional update. The latest emoticons come more than two years after the company added same-sex couples and gender-neutral emojis in 2019.

Internet was quick to react, joking on the matter and suggesting that the man is not actually pregnant but rather has just eaten too much. "Is it a pregnant man emoji or just me after an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet?" wrote one user. "Don't you think it looks like beer belly man?" added another. One Twitter user even went on to write, "So as everybody knows the new emojis are in a pregnant man […] so abortion isn't only a woman's issue any longer? It's not women's healthcare? Men can have abortions [too]?"

A recent software update for Apple's iPhones includes a "pregnant man" emoji as well as a number of other gender neutral cartoons.



Pregnant Man?? pic.twitter.com/KkJ5eTXVuR — Charles Butler (@ctbutler) April 17, 2022

However, some of the users were not happy. "This is so wrong of Apple. Emoji of a man being pregnant by Apple," a user tweeted. "Hey @Apple what's this emoji? A 'pregnant man" or are you 'fat shaming'?" asked another.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that iOS 15.4 also include a new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, and more. The latest update also enables iPhone users to unlock their devices while having face masks on. But this new feature is only available on iPhone 12‌‌, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.