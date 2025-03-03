Bryan Johnson Uses Salman Khan Meme To Raise Awareness About Junk Food: "Never Worth It"

Bryan Johnson, the entrepreneur and "age-reversal" millionaire, has been making waves on social media with his unconventional lifestyle choices and opinions. In his recent post, he highlighted the addictive nature and health risks associated with fast food. He specifically singled out Chick-fil-A, a popular US fast-food chain, citing the detrimental effects of their meals. Mr Johnson used humour to drive his point home, sharing a Bollywood meme featuring Salman Khan on Sunday, which comically illustrates the body's reaction to consuming junk food.

Mr Johnson shared the meme, captioning it as "It's never, ever worth it." The meme was a response to a post that joked, "Me after having junk food that didn't even taste good." The humorous image featured a scene from the movie 'Jaan-E-Mann', showing Salman Khan's character tearfully regretting his choices in a taxi.

See the tweet here:

it's never, ever worth it https://t.co/m4mOR5VbLP — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) March 1, 2025

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Every singlet time I eat fast food I feel the same. I feel a sense of excitement before eating it, but after the first bite, it just feels so incredibly bland at best. then finish it due to sunk cost fallacy."

Another commented, "I feel like I committed a crime when I eat junk food and it's not satisfying." A third said, "I ordered Domino's tonight for the first time in years. It's gone downhill. Total regret for multiple reasons."

A fourth added, "I agree. I did that for years. Once you free yourself, you won't want to ever go back. People fear it, but getting off-chain food frees you from mental and physical chains. There is a reason they are called chain restaurants."

A few days back, he relocated his office to his hyperbaric oxygen chamber and shared a video on X. The viral clip captured Mr Johnson inside the chamber, working on his computer while wearing an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose.

Notably, the tech entrepreneur has gained attention for his lavish spending on experimental "de-ageing" treatments, aiming to reverse his biological clock. The 47-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.