Angry Hippo Chases Speedboat Through Lake, Video goes viral

Giant hippo chases speedboat.

A video of a hippopotamus chasing a tourist speedboat through a lake is going viral online. The footage shows tourists riding a speedboat when they notice a hippopotamus watching them from a distance of a few meters. They were suddenly pursued by this enormous animal. While the huge animal chased their boat, diving in and out of the sea, the startled tourists maintained their composure.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle, "Hidden Tips" with a caption that read, "Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes, and rhinos combined. "Don't get close!"

Watch the video here:

Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes and rhinos combined. Don't get close! pic.twitter.com/cc7EbQHs4j — Hidden Tips (@30sectips) January 3, 2023



The post has received more than 75,000 views and over 500 likes so far.

According to the BBC, the hippopotamus is the world's deadliest large land mammal, killing an estimated 500 people per year in Africa. Hippos are aggressive creatures, and they have very sharp teeth.

Hippopotamuses are widespread in sub-Saharan Africa. Since they spend the majority of their time submerged to keep their skin cool and moist, they reside in locations with a lot of water. Hippos are regarded as amphibious creatures and can spend up to 16 hours a day in the water, according to National Geographic.

