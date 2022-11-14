Anand Mahindra Wants A 'Victory Vaccine' Made From Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes helped England win the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised English cricketer Ben Stokes, who led his side to victory in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday. In a tweet that is gaining traction, the Mahindra group chairman jokingly asked vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) to make a "victory vaccine" by extracting some fluids from the veins of the cricketer. Mr Mahindra also said that he is ready to sign up for the first dose. Performances by Ben Stokes and Sam Curran powered England to their second T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets.

"Hello, is that the Serum Institute of India? Could you please extract some fluid from the veins of @benstokes38 & make a vaccine out of it? A #VictoryVaccine. Because this gentleman just doesn't know how to lose... (Where can I sign up for the first dose?)" the industrialist tweeted.

Hello, is that the @SerumInstIndia ? Could you please extract some fluid from the veins of @benstokes38 & make a vaccine out of it? A #VictoryVaccine. Because this gentleman just doesn't know how to lose… (Where can I sign up for the first dose?)#T20WorldCup#ENGvPAKhttps://t.co/ToOp5Kyzmq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2022

Mr Mahindra is not the only one who has heaped praises on Stokes. England captain Jos Buttler said he is an "ultimate competitor in anything he does".

"And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan," the England skipper said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs in the T20 World Cup final. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour.

